Morning news highlights

NBR withdraws duty on sugar import
National Board of Revenue (NBR) has withdrawn import duty on both raw and refined sugar so that consumers can get the sweetener at reduced rates.
Death toll from migrant shipwreck in southern Italy rises to 58
The vessel had set sail from Turkey several days ago with migrants from Afghanistan, Iran and several other countries, and crashed in stormy weather near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort on the eastern coast of Calabria.
Bangladesh explains its abstention from UN vote over Ukraine war
Deep diplomatic engagement and dialogue between Russia and Ukraine are important for any meaningful and sustainable peace building.
India's Congress for resolving water sharing issue with Bangladesh
Indian National Congress, the main opposition political party of the country, has underlined the need for resolving "long-pending issues through dialogue, especially the sharing of rivers water".