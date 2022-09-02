IGP questions US sanction in NY

Inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed has raised questions about the sanction imposed by the US authorities on him.

Speaking at a civic reception in New York on Thursday, the IGP said, “They (US) brought out the allegation that RAB was involved in the enforced disappearance of 600 people since 2009. Why was I included in the list (of sanctioned people) as I was deputed to the RAB in 2015? I was the first secretary of the Bangladesh mission in New York in 2009. The truth is none did publish the list of 600 people who were said to have disappeared.”