IGP questions US sanction in NY

The IGP, however, said that he did not want to blame the US administration or people for the sanctions but rather those who didn’t cast their votes for Bangabandhu’s boat (Awami League’s electoral symbol) in the election of 1970 and opposed the liberation war in 1971 are to blame.
“That vested quarter spent $25 million annually employing four lobbyist farms. Those farms worked relentlessly for three years to have the sanction imposed,” IGP Benazir said.
USA Awami League leader Hindal Qadir Bappa presided over the civic reception which was also attended by consul general of Bangladesh in New York Mohammad Monirul Islam.
The US imposed sanctions on six former and current officials of Bangladesh’s elite force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) including Benazir Ahmed for human rights abuse in December last year.
IGP is visiting the US to attend the United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit at the UN.
The IGP said 22 people are spreading anti-state propaganda on social media.
These people have launched a war against the country and they are carrying out crimes against humanity, Benazir added.