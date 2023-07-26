Dengue: 14 more die, 2653 hospitalised

Fourteen more people died of dengue in 24 hours till 8:00 am on Wednesday, taking the total death toll at 215.
During the period, a total of 2,653 patients have been admitted to the hospitals, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
DGHS in a press release said a total of 168 people have died so far in July.
The health directorate said 16 people died on Tuesday.
In the last 24 hours, 1,327 patients have been admitted to different hospitals in the capital, while the remaining 1,326 at public and private hospitals outside Dhaka.
Among the deaths, 10 were recorded in Dhaka and the remaining 4 outside Dhaka, the press release added.
Some 40,341 people are now receiving treatment at hospitals after being diagnosed with dengue. Of them, 23,676 are in Dhaka and 16,665 from outside of the capital.
The highest 281 people died from dengue in the country’s history last year. Earlier, 179 died in 2019, seven in 2020 and 105 in 2021.