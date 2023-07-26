Dengue: 14 more die, 2653 hospitalised

Fourteen more people died of dengue in 24 hours till 8:00 am on Wednesday, taking the total death toll at 215.

During the period, a total of 2,653 patients have been admitted to the hospitals, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

DGHS in a press release said a total of 168 people have died so far in July.

The health directorate said 16 people died on Tuesday.