PM's Japan visit: Dhaka, Tokyo likely to sign 8-10 deals, MoUs

Both the governments of Bangladesh and Japan hope that this visit will further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries.
Japan wants to elevate the bilateral ties with Bangladesh to a "strategic" level, adding more elements like defence and security areas to the growing relations, says a diplomatic source.
The two countries now have a comprehensive partnership, and Japan intends to elevate it.
This will be the sixth visit of prime minister Sheikh Hasina to Japan.
Earlier, she visited Japan in 1997, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2019.
This time, Sheikh Hasina will be received by the emperor of Japan. Japanese prime minister Fumio will hold a summit meeting with Sheikh Hasina and then host a working dinner in her honour.
During the visit, the PM is scheduled to attend an investment summit and a community reception along with a few bilateral meetings.
She will also hand over the “Friends of Liberation War Honour” to a few Japanese nationals, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.