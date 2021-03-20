Khadi ‘Mujeeb Jackets’ to add sheen during Modi’s visit to Bangladesh

Khadi “Mujeeb Jackets” will be the centre of attraction during Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Dhaka next week with dignitaries at the Indian High Commission wearing the signature garment honouring Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s Father of the Nation.

India’s Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has supplied 100 such custom-designed “Mujeeb Jackets” to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

The garment will be the key attire of dignitaries during prime minister Modi’s diplomatic visit to the nation on 26-27 March.

“As Bangladesh celebrates ‘Mujib Borsho’, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Cultural Centre of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, had placed an order for 100 Mujeeb Jackets, ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit,” KVIC Chairman, Vinai Kumar Saxena said.