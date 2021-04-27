Khaleda to be taken to hospital tonight for tests

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, who was infected with coronavirus, will be taken to Evercare Hospital on Tuesday night for some medical tests, including CT scan, said physician AZM Zahid Hossain, a member of her personal medical team, reports UNB.
"Madam (Khaleda) will be taken to Evercare Hospital around 8 pm for a few tests, including CT scan. All the arrangements have been made in this regard at the hospital," he said.
Zahid said the BNP chief will return to her Gulshan house right after the tests. He said though Khaleda tested positive for Covid-19 during the second test on 24 April, she has no symptoms of the virus.
On 14 April, Khaleda was taken to the Evercare Hospital for the CT scan and later physician said a very nominal infection was found in her lungs. Khaleda Zia tested positive for Covid-19 on 10 April.