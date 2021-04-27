Khaleda to be taken to hospital tonight for tests

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, who was infected with coronavirus, will be taken to Evercare Hospital on Tuesday night for some medical tests, including CT scan, said physician AZM Zahid Hossain, a member of her personal medical team, reports UNB.

"Madam (Khaleda) will be taken to Evercare Hospital around 8 pm for a few tests, including CT scan. All the arrangements have been made in this regard at the hospital," he said.