Khaleda Zia being released from hospital after 54 days

BNP chairperson’s media wing member Shairul Kabir Khan told Prothom Alo, “Madam (Khaleda Zia) will return home in the evening. Physicians will give a briefing about her physical condition in the evening.”
Khaleda Zia was found Covid-19 positive on 14 April and admitted to the hospital on 27 April. She was shifted to the hospital’s coronary care unit (CCU) on 3 May.
A 10-member medical board is overseeing her treatment.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday said the party chairperson Khaleda Zia is ‘critically ill’.