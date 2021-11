He said Khaleda is suffering from heavy bleeding and there would be no treatment in the country if she bleeds once more.

Khaleda Zia would be in a ‘life-threatening' condition if she is not treated immediately, said the medical board member physician Fakhruddin Siddique during the briefing.

He said Khaleda Zia had haemorrhaged three times and her liver has become dysfunctional.

Fakhruddin said that it would become complex to take her abroad if her condition deteriorates further.