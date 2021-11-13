Khaleda Zia to be taken to hospital again

On 12 October, Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital for the second time with fever and some other health complications.
She returned home on 7 November from the hospital.
Physicians said they discharged Khaleda from the hospital as her condition improved.
On 25 October, the BNP chief underwent a surgery and biopsy test at Evercare Hospital as she had a small lump in one part of her body.
Later, her biopsy report was sent to the USA and the UK for review and no sign of cancer was detected.
The BNP chief's physicians said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.
Her family applied to the government twice in May and August this year seeking permission to take her abroad for better treatment, but the government turned it down saying there is no such scope for a convicted person.
Earlier on 27 April, Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital with Covid infections. She received treatment there until 19 June for post-Covid complications and some other underlying health problems.