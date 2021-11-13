Bangladesh

Khaleda Zia to be taken to hospital again

Prothom Alo English Desk


BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia will be taken to Evercare Hospital again on Saturday for follow-up treatment, nearly a week after she was discharged from the same hospital, reports UNB.

"Madam [Khaleda] will be taken to Evercare Hospital around 3:00pm today (Saturday) for follow-up treatment and health checkups. All the arrangements have been made in this regard at the hospital," said the BNP chief's media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

On 12 October, Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital for the second time with fever and some other health complications.

She returned home on 7 November from the hospital.

Physicians said they discharged Khaleda from the hospital as her condition improved.

On 25 October, the BNP chief underwent a surgery and biopsy test at Evercare Hospital as she had a small lump in one part of her body.

Later, her biopsy report was sent to the USA and the UK for review and no sign of cancer was detected.

The BNP chief's physicians said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.

Her family applied to the government twice in May and August this year seeking permission to take her abroad for better treatment, but the government turned it down saying there is no such scope for a convicted person.

Earlier on 27 April, Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital with Covid infections. She received treatment there until 19 June for post-Covid complications and some other underlying health problems.

