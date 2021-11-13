Khaleda Zia to be taken to hospital again

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia will be taken to Evercare Hospital again on Saturday for follow-up treatment, nearly a week after she was discharged from the same hospital, reports UNB.

"Madam [Khaleda] will be taken to Evercare Hospital around 3:00pm today (Saturday) for follow-up treatment and health checkups. All the arrangements have been made in this regard at the hospital," said the BNP chief's media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan.