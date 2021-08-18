Bangladesh

Khaleda Zia to receive second jab Wednesday

UNB
Dhaka
BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia receives the first dose Covid-19 vaccine on Monday
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will receive the second dose of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute and Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

She is scheduled to leave her Gulshan residence around 2:00pm for the hospital to receive the vaccine shot, said her media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

Party senior leaders and Khaleda Zia’s personal physicians will be present there at the hospital.

Meanwhile, BNP chief’s personal secretary ABM Abdus Sattar sent a letter to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner seeking her security during the vaccination.

Earlier on 19 July, Khaleda took the first dose of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at the same hospital.

She registered online through Surokkha website for getting the vaccine on July 8.

On 11 April, the 76-year-old BNP chief tested positive for Covid-19 and she was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 27 April.

She tested negative for Covid-19 on 8 May, 27 days after she had been infected with the deadly virus.

On 19 June, Khaleda Zia got back home from the hospital after 53 days of treatment for Covid infections and other physical complications.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her sentences on 25 March last year.

