Khaleda Zia to receive second jab Wednesday

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will receive the second dose of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute and Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

She is scheduled to leave her Gulshan residence around 2:00pm for the hospital to receive the vaccine shot, said her media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

Party senior leaders and Khaleda Zia’s personal physicians will be present there at the hospital.