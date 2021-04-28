Khaleda Zia's treatment: 10-member medical board formed

A 10-member medical board was formed on Wednesday for the treatment of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia at Evercare Hospital in the capital, reports UNB.
"The medical board with seven physicians from Evercare Hospital and three others from her medical team, including FM Siddiqui, me, and Al Mamun, was formed today (Wednesday)," said Khaleda's personal physician and party’s vice-chairman AZM Zahid Hossain.
The medical board was formed headed by the professor of Evercare Hospital physician Shahabuddin Talukder.
Speaking at a press conference at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office, Zahid Hossain also said the medical board reviewed the reports of her tests that have so far been conducted.
"They also recommended conducting some more tests," Zahid added. “Alhamdulillah, she (Khaleda) is doing well.”
Zahid said some of the tests suggested by the medical board will be done on Wednesday while the rest on Thursday. "On completion of the tests, the overall treatment plan for Madam (Khaleda) will be made after reviewing all the reports."
On Tuesday midnight, Khaleda, infected with coronavirus, was admitted to the Evercare Hospital temporarily for her thorough health checkup. But doctors said her fresh CT scan report conducted on Tuesday suggests that she made a good recovery from Covid-19 as she has no symptoms of the virus.