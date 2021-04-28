Khaleda Zia's treatment: 10-member medical board formed

A 10-member medical board was formed on Wednesday for the treatment of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia at Evercare Hospital in the capital, reports UNB.

"The medical board with seven physicians from Evercare Hospital and three others from her medical team, including FM Siddiqui, me, and Al Mamun, was formed today (Wednesday)," said Khaleda's personal physician and party’s vice-chairman AZM Zahid Hossain.

The medical board was formed headed by the professor of Evercare Hospital physician Shahabuddin Talukder.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office, Zahid Hossain also said the medical board reviewed the reports of her tests that have so far been conducted.



"They also recommended conducting some more tests," Zahid added. “Alhamdulillah, she (Khaleda) is doing well.”