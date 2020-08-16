Khalilur Rahman new Bangladesh envoy to Canada

The government has appointed Khalilur Rahman, current additional foreign secretary and chief coordinator for corona cell in the foreign affairs ministry, as the next high commissioner of Bangladesh to Canada, reports UNB.
High commissioner-designate Rahman is a career foreign service officer belonging to 1985 batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) foreign affairs cadre, said the ministry of foreign affairs on Sunday.
In his diplomatic career, Rahman served in various capacities in the foreign ministry as well as in Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi and Bangladesh permanent mission in Geneva.
He also served in senior positions in the World Health Organization (WHO) on lien.
Khalilur Rahman obtained an MBBS degree from Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.
He also obtained his MA in International Relations and Diplomacy from L'Ecole Nationale d'Administration, MPhil in International Organization from Sorbonne University in Paris and PhD in Public Health from Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.