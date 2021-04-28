Kidnapped Savar boy rescued in Manikganj

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) rescued a 10 year old boy who was kidnapped five days ago from Manikganj on Wednesday, UNB reports.

Three men have also been arrested in connection with the crime, officials said. The accused have been identified as Md Karim Bepari, 29, Badsha Raja, 35 and Habu Mia, 45.

Acting on a tip-off, a RAB team raided a house in the Nobogram area of Manikganj’s Sadar upazila around 12.30am and rescued Istefat Hossain Sohan, son of one Habibur Rahman, who went missing on 23 April.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to kidnapping Istefat and demanded Tk 500,000 from his parents as ransom.