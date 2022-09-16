EC alters parties' statements

Although the majority of political parties formally voiced against the use of electronic voting machines (EVM) in the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) elections, the election commission (EC) claimed that most political parties are in favour of the EVM.

And, as per the majority’s demand, the commission has decided to use EVMs in as many as 150 constituencies during the 12th national parliamentary elections.

It is evident that the EC, a constitutionally autonomous institution, has resorted to fraudulence to alter the statements of the political parties with their engineered ones, said the experts.

In its roadmap disclosed on Wednesday, the EC claimed a total of 29 political parties shared their views regarding the EVM use during dialogues with the commission and 17 of them took stand in favour of EVM while some 12 parties directly supported its use.

But the reality is in stark contrast as at least three of the 17 parties that the EC claimed to have supported the EVM have been found directly against the use of electronic voting system in the upcoming parliamentary.

In a review of the formal recommendations made by the parties during the dialogue, it was also found that one of the 17 parties did not have any opinion regarding the issue while nine parties spoke about various conditions.

Only four parties – ruling Awami League, Tariqat Federation, Samyabadi Dal, and Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh – directly supported the use of EVM in the national elections. Among them, Tariqat and Samyabadi Dal are members of the Awami League-led 14-party alliance while Bikalpa Dhara made a compromise with the ruling party before the last election.