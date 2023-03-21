Hajj package cost to be reduced: State minister

The Saudi government increased the cost by around Tk 100,000 for each pilgrim as they added some new facilities for hajj pilgrims, he said. On 1 February, the government fixed at Tk 683,018 as hajj cost for each pilgrim which was around Tk 161,000 more than the past year.
Of them, an amount of Tk 197,797 was fixed as airfare for each passenger. The increased hajj cost drew huge criticism as it is higher than that of the neighbouring countries.
The High Court on 14 March questioned how common people will perform hajj at the cost of the package set by the government. It questioned, "Why doesn't the government allocate budgets for the hajj like other countries in the world?"
The High Court bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Ali came up with this observation while hearing a writ petition over revising the hajj package offered by the government this year. The HC asked the authorities concerned to take initiative to cut the hajj cost following a hearing on the writ petition on 15 March.
On 17 March, the ministry of religious affairs gave directives to the authorities concerned to rationally reduce the airfare of Biman. On 19 March, Biman Bangladesh Airlines managing director Shafiul Azim said there is no scope to reduce the fare of hajj flights this year.