One more dengue patient dies in 24 hrs

Of the new patients, thirty-six were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it.

A total of 1, 382 dengue patients, including 1, 073 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. So far, the DGHS has recorded 6, 339 dengue cases, 4, 917 recoveries, and 40 deaths this year.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 -- the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.