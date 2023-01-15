IMF conditions met, putting pressure on people

There has been social unrest in countries due to fulfilling IMF conditions. In Venezuela, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Indonesia and South Korea, people took to the streets for this. As Pakistan is unable to fulfill the conditions, the loans got stuck. However, the country said they do not want to do anything which affects the general people.
Bangladesh has sought loans of USD 4.50 billion from the IMF to tackle the economic crisis. IMF has given the initial consent. The IMF board will approve the loan proposal at the end of this month and the first installment of loan will be received at the beginning of February.
The deputy managing director (DMD) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Antoinette Monsio Sayeh arrived in Dhaka on Saturday to hold the final discussions.
Past experiences
Bangladesh received loans from the IMF in 2012. Finance minister at the time, Abul Maal Abdul Muhith, first disclosed the issue of loan from IMF in 2010. In the following year, he sought loans in the annual meeting of the World Bank and IMF in Washington in September.
On 27 March 2012, Bangladesh formally sent a letter to the IMF. The IMF approved the loan proposal at its board on 11 April and the first installment of loan was received the following year. That loan in the name of extended credit facilities (ECF) continued till March 2015.
Since the beginning of discussions of the loan proposal till the receipt of the last installment, the government increased the price of fuel oil five times, power tariff 8 times and water tariff five times.
However, it was found that although the government quickly implemented these decisions accepting the conditions to cut subsidies, it failed to carry out some reforms ahead of the 2014 election.
A new VAT law was one of them. When the government said it would not formulate VAT law ahead of the election, IMF halted the installments of the loan for one year. As the government made a commitment to implement the new VAT law from 2016, the IMF released the last two installments of the loan in November 2015. The government didn't carry out reforms in the banking sector completely in accordance with the commitment.
The national election will be held in the beginning of 2024. Although the government is increasing the price of various services through executive orders, the question is how far the government will be able to carry out reforms in the financial and revenue sector.