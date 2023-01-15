IMF conditions met, putting pressure on people

The government has started fulfilling some conditions ahead of the final approval of the loan by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The conditions that are easier to be met and which put pressure on the general public are being fulfilled hurriedly.

However, in the past it had been observed that the conditions which are unpopular, will create pressure on the influential, will lessen their privileges, if not finally implemented.

The government has hurriedly increased the power tariff by 5 per cent. Earlier, the price of fuel oil was raised in a record amount in August and the price of gas was raised in June. Now only the price of water is left to be increased.

Meanwhile, the state minister of power and energy has said the price of fuel oil will be adjusted every month. Price of water, power and gas will be adjusted simultaneously as the government has to cut subsidies in these sectors. This is the main condition of the IMF.