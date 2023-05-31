Kamal to place Tk 7.61 lakh crore budget for FY24 tomorrow aims at building 'Smart Bangladesh'

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will place the national budget of over Taka 7.61 lakh crore for the next fiscal year (FY24) at the Jatiya Sangsad tomorrow with the main philosophy of turning Bangladesh into a happy-prosperous, developed ‘Smart Bangladesh’ by 2041.

This will be the country's 52nd budget and the 24th of the Awami League government in five terms. This budget for FY24 will be the 5th consecutive budget of incumbent Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

The budget is expected to be passed in parliament on 26 June, a bit earlier than the usual tradition because of the holidays of Eid Ul Azha.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Finance, the attainments of Bangladesh over the last one and a half decades under the Awami League government, have laid a solid foundation stone or sustainable groundwork for the country in the coming days.

The ‘Smart Bangladesh’ concept is based on four main pillars which are smart citizens, smart government, smart society and smart economy. “The budget for the next fiscal year (FY24) will be the first budget towards building ‘Smart Bangladesh’,” added the release.

This budget will prioritize health, agriculture, food production and management side by side there will be various food-friendly programmes throughout the year. Besides, the coverage of the social safety nets will also be increased.