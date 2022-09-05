What officials say about foreign minister’s exclusion from entourage

Wishing not to be named, several official of the ministry said through his unwarranted remarks at different times the foreign minister has drawn criticism. Recently at a Janmashtami programme in Chattogram he said, “During my visit to India I told them that Sheikh Hasina must be kept in power.” This has topped all of his previous remarks and astounded everyone especially because it was made when the schedule of the prime minister’s visit to India was less than a month.

The remarks, made just before the summit of two prime ministers, also created unease among the officials. It is apprehended that the foreign minister was excluded from the prime minister’s entourage list for this.