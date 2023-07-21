US embassy condoles Bangladeshi student's death in Missouri 

The United States embassy in Dhaka has expressed its condolences over the death of 22-year-old Bangladeshi student, Ramim Uddin Ahmed, in the state of Missouri, United States.
The embassy took to its official Twitter handle to convey its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim who died tragically in an apparent robbery in St. Louis of Missouri.
It described the death as an act of senseless crime and expressed optimism that a thorough investigation by the appropriate authorities will bring the perpetrators to justice.
According to media reports, Ramim was shot dead by miscreants at a gas station on Hampton Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri, on Tuesday.
He is from Bhalukia in Mirsarai upazila of Chattogram and son of late freedom fighter Shamsuddin Ahmed. He had been living in the United States since 2016.