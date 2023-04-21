President, PM greet countrymen on Eid-ul-Fitr

President Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina have greeted the countrymen as well as the Muslims across the world on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the biggest religious festivals of the Muslim Ummah to be celebrated in the country tomorrow.

On the occasion, they issued separate messages praying for continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country, the Muslim Ummah, interfaith harmony and global peace.

In his message, the president said that after the month-long fasting and moderation, the holy Eid-ul-Fitr has come to the people with the message of immense happiness and joy.

"On this occasion, I extend my sincere greetings to the countrymen and the entire Muslim Ummah," the head of the state added.