DWs depositions in Abrar murder trial to start from 27 June

“The normal activities of the lower courts were off for long to contain the Covid-19. Following an order of the apex court, the normal proceedings of the lower court have started from Wednesday and the concerned tribunal set 27 June for recording depositions of the defence witnesses,” prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan said.

A total 46 out of 60 prosecution witnesses have testified in the sensational case.

Earlier on 13 November 2019, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court took into cognizance the charge sheet in the case filed by Detective Branch (DB) of police against 25 accused.