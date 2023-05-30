Core barrel installed at Unit-1 of Rooppur NPP

Unit-1 of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (Rooppur NPP) is getting ready for fuel loading as the core barrel has been installed, reports UNB.

According to Rosatom, the Russian contractor of the project, the core barrel is one of the main elements of the reactor internals. Inside the barrel, there are a baffle and fuel assemblies that participate in the nuclear reaction.

The core barrel bottom part is perforated for circulation of the coolant (double degree of demineralized water) for cooling the fuel elements cladding, it said.