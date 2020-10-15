'Labor market in Malaysia to open soon for Bangladeshi workers '

Prothom Alo English Desk

Malaysian human resources minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan hoped that the recruitment process from Bangladesh to his country would resume if the coronavirus situation improved, reports BSS.

He agreed to open up the labor market. Over the issue he expressed his optimism at a virtual meeting with expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment minister Imran Ahmed on Thursday, a press release said here.

The re-opening of the Malaysian labor market for Bangladeshi workers, signing of a memorandum of understanding, introduction of an online system for recruitment, involvement of recruiting agents in sending workers, organisation of subsequent Joint Working Group meetings and several bilateral issues over Bangladeshi workers were discussed at the meeting, the release added.

