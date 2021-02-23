Lack of toilets: A big concern for female traffic police

Traffic constable Sulka Basu’s life is busy like the rushing vehicles on Dhaka streets. Seldom can she sit idle. She regulates traffic movement at the Russell Square.

Like Sulka, a good number of female police now control the traffic movement on the busy Dhaka streets. But there is no designated restroom (toilet) facility for the female professionals serving for eight-hour straight a day. This is presumable that how they feel the trouble while ignoring the call of nature. Their plight is acute than their male colleagues.

In a short break, Sulka says, “Whenever I need to use a toilet, I get very worried. A male person can use any toilet. But a female one can’t. Instant use of private toilet is not very comfortable.”

Sulka has to use neighbouring bus counter toilets while working at the Russell Square. But she finds the public toilets unhygienic. Her female colleague Nazia Afrin adds, “We face the worse situation in time of menstruation. Public toilets at the market or bus counter are not congenial for cleanliness during the period. Toilet facilities just at the police box would be very helpful for us.”