Land grabbing punishable criminal offence: Minister

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
default-image

Land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said law is being upgraded to make the grabbing of public lands a punishable criminal offence, reports UNB.

He made the remarks while inaugurating the second phase of the online land development tax management software pilot programme at the ministry's conference room on Monday.

In the second phase, one or more mouzas (small administrative districts) of 482 municipal and union land offices of 61 districts except for the Chittagong Hill Tracts will be brought under the land development tax management software.

Advertisement

The Land Reforms Board under the land ministry is implementing the programme.

"To ensure that the development in the land sector has a firm footing, we are working on its sustainability and capacity building," the minister said.

"Also, we are trying to make sure that people can receive most of the services without coming to the land office."

More News

Expats remit 1.06 billion dollars in 12 days

Expats remit 1.06 billion dollars in 12 days

Dengue cases increase in November

Dengue cases increase in November

Mental hospitals merely in name

Mental hospitals merely in name

COVID-19: Govt reports 21 deaths, 2139 new cases

People sit as they come to a coronavirus testing center in the Mugda Medical College and Hospital as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2 July 2020