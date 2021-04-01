Language movement veteran Abul Hossain no more

Language Movement veteran Abul Hossain breathed his last on Wednesday afternoon, reports UNB.
He was 87.
Abul Hossain was brought to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH) at 4:00pm, where physician declared him dead, RMCH director brigadier general Shamim Yazdani said.
Bellal Uddin of RMCH quoting Abul Hossain’s family members said the language movement hero was suffering from breathing complications and chest pain along with old age complications.
He took the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on 9 February, he said.
Abul Hossain left behind two sons, one daughter and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.
Rajshahi city corporation mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton and Rajshahi MP Fazle Hossain Badsha expressed deep shock at the death of Abul Hossain.
They prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed their profound sympathy to the bereaved family members.