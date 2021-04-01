Language movement veteran Abul Hossain no more

He took the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on 9 February, he said.

Abul Hossain left behind two sons, one daughter and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

Rajshahi city corporation mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton and Rajshahi MP Fazle Hossain Badsha expressed deep shock at the death of Abul Hossain.

They prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed their profound sympathy to the bereaved family members.