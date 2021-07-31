Bus, launch services resume for workers

The authorities have decided to resume bus and launch services on a limited scale to facilitate workers’ travel to Dhaka amid ‘strictest restrictions’.

The government, at the request of businesspersons, decided to reopen export-oriented factories from 1 August.

After the announcement, the workers in droves started to head towards Dhaka. Some even boarded rickshaw-vans as the public transport is shut amid restrictions till 5 August. Many people were seen walking to Dhaka at different entry points.