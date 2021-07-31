Bus, launch services resume for workers

Under such circumstances, the government has decided to allow bus and launch services from Saturday night to Sunday for transporting workers. Home minister Asaduzzman Khan said the ministry has sent a verbal directive at this end to law enforcers.
Talking with Prothom Alo at around 8:00pm, the home minister said the cabinet division requested to allow bus service for today (Saturday) and tomorrow. Home ministry has taken steps accordingly.
Earlier, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) allowed the launch service to resume after Saturday evening.
BIWTA’s public relations officer Mohammad Mizanur Rahman told Prothom Alo around 8:00pm, “Passenger launch services would start till 12 noon on Sunday, with immediate effect.”
Explaining the decision, Mizanur said the authorities have taken the decision considering the movement of the workers to Dhaka as the factories are reopening from 1 August.
Meanwhile, sources of bus owners and workers said they have learnt about the government’s decision to relax the restriction and taken steps to operate bus services from north Bengal and other parts of the country.
Bangladesh Sarak Paribahan Malik Samity’s general secretary Khandaker Enayet Ullah said they have learnt about the decision to allow bus service for carrying workers.