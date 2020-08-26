Launch services suspended on Barishal routes

Prothom Alo English Desk

Authorities on Wednesday morning suspended launch services on the internal routes of Barishal due to inclement weather, reports UNB.



Mohammad Shahidul Islam, assistant director of River-Safety and Traffic Management department of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), said the launch services on all internal routes of Barishal remained suspended from morning.

Besides, local met office asked to hoist cautionary signal No. 2 at the river port.

Laxmipur-bound launches returned to Barishal river port due to bad weather.



Mahfuzur Rahan, a meteorologist of Barishal division met office, said they recorded 2mm rainfall in the last 24 hours due to depression in the Bay.



Maritime ports have been asked to hoist local cautionary signal 3, he said.


