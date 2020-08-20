Launch services suspended on Paturia-Daulatdia, Aricha-Kazirhat routes

The authorities on Thursday morning suspended launch services on Paturia-Daulatdia and Aricha-Kazirhat launch routes due to inclement weather, reports news agency UNB.
However, the ferry services remain normal.
Panna Lal Nandi, supervisor of Paturia launch terminal, said that the services came to a halt at 8:30am to avoid risks amid the stormy weather.
The launch services will resume when the weather will be favorable again.
Advertisement
According to sources, 18 launches operate on Paturia-Daulatdia and 16 on Aricha-Kazirhat routes.
Faridul Alam, assistant director, maritime safety and traffic department of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) at the Paturia terminal, said launch services have been suspended due to stormy weather.