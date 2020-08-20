Launch services suspended on Paturia-Daulatdia, Aricha-Kazirhat routes

Prothom Alo English Desk
Representational image
Representational image

The authorities on Thursday morning suspended launch services on Paturia-Daulatdia and Aricha-Kazirhat launch routes due to inclement weather, reports news agency UNB.

However, the ferry services remain normal.

Panna Lal Nandi, supervisor of Paturia launch terminal, said that the services came to a halt at 8:30am to avoid risks amid the stormy weather.

The launch services will resume when the weather will be favorable again.

Advertisement

According to sources, 18 launches operate on Paturia-Daulatdia and 16 on Aricha-Kazirhat routes.

Faridul Alam, assistant director, maritime safety and traffic department of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) at the Paturia terminal, said launch services have been suspended due to stormy weather.

More News

HuJi near defunct, militants target police

HuJi near defunct, militants target police

Let all debate end with Sinha killing

Teknaf model police station. The photo was taken on Tuesday noon

Bangladesh reports 41 more virus deaths, 2868 new cases in 24 hrs

COVID-19 test kit.

Safe road directives only in papers

A microbus falls into a ditch killing eight people in Fulpur, Mymensingh.