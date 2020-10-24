Lawyer Rafique-ul Huq laid to rest at Banani graveyard

Renowned lawyer and former attorney general Rafique-ul Huq was laid to eternal rest at Banani graveyard in the city Saturday around 3:00pm.
His body was taken to Banani graveyard after the third namaz-e-janaza held on the premises of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) at around 2:00pm.
The first namaz-e-janaza janaza of Rafique-ul-Huq was held at Ad-Deen Hospital at 10.40am and the body was later taken to his house at Paltan. His second namaz-e-janaza was held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Zuhr prayer.
Huq breathed his last at 8:30am Saturday while undergoing treatment at Ad-Deen Hospital in the city at the age of 85, hospital’s director Nahid Yesmin said.
He is survived by a son and a host of relatives, well-wishers and admirers.
President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina in separate condolence messages expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of the veteran lawyer.
Chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain and president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) A M Amin Uddin also expressed deep shock and sorrow at the demise of barrister Huq.
Rafique-ul Huq started his career as a lawyer in Kolkata in 1960. In 1990, he served as the attorney general of Bangladesh.
He was born in Kolkata in 1935. His father Mumin-ul Huq was a physician and his mother Nurjahan Begum was a housewife.
He obtained his law degree in 1960. He completed MA and LLB degrees from Calcutta University. He did bar-at-law from the UK in 1962.
During the period of caretaker government in 2007-2008, he was acclaimed for handling cases as a lawyer in favour of the country’s top political leaders.
Huq was active in social work. He was life member and vice chairman of Diabetic Association of Bangladesh and member of its National Council (since 1976), life member of Bangladesh National Society for the Blind, chairman of Society for Education and Care of Hearing-impaired Children of Bangladesh, chairman of Management Committee of BIRDEM Hospital and secretary general of the management board of Dhaka Shishu Hospital.