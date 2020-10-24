Lawyer Rafique-ul Huq laid to rest at Banani graveyard

The first namaz-e-janaza janaza of Rafique-ul-Huq was held at Ad-Deen Hospital at 10.40am and the body was later taken to his house at Paltan. His second namaz-e-janaza was held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Zuhr prayer.

Huq breathed his last at 8:30am Saturday while undergoing treatment at Ad-Deen Hospital in the city at the age of 85, hospital’s director Nahid Yesmin said.

He is survived by a son and a host of relatives, well-wishers and admirers.

President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina in separate condolence messages expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of the veteran lawyer.