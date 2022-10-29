Bangladesh reports one Covid-19 death, 69 cases

The official tally showed that the virus killed a total of 29,419 people and infected 20,35,037 so far, the statement added.
The recovery count rose to 19,80,148 after another 348 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the last 24 hours.
From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.30 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.45 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.
Among the 29,419 fatalities, 12,941 occurred in Dhaka, 5,902 in Chattogram, 2,159 in Rajshahi, 3,735 in Khulna, 993 in Barishal, 1,353 in Sylhet, 1,429 in Rangpur and 907 in Mymensingh divisions.