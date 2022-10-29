Bangladesh reports one Covid-19 death, 69 cases

Bangladesh today recorded one Covid-19 death and 69 coronavirus positive cases, reports BSS.

"Bangladesh reported 1.88 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 3,661 samples were tested during the last 24 hours," a daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital is 41 while zero Covid-19 death was reported during the period.