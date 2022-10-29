Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports one Covid-19 death, 69 cases

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Bangladesh today recorded one Covid-19 death and 69 coronavirus positive cases, reports BSS.  

"Bangladesh reported 1.88 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 3,661 samples were tested during the last 24 hours," a daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital is 41 while zero Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed a total of 29,419 people and infected 20,35,037 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 19,80,148 after another 348 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the last 24 hours.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.30 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.45 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,419 fatalities, 12,941 occurred in Dhaka, 5,902 in Chattogram, 2,159 in Rajshahi, 3,735 in Khulna, 993 in Barishal, 1,353 in Sylhet, 1,429 in Rangpur and 907 in Mymensingh divisions.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment