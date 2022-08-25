Rohingya Crisis – Five Years On

A number of foreign embassies and high commissions in Bangladesh have issued a joint statement on the five years of the Rohingya crisis. The statement said:

Today, five years on, we reflect on the horrific events of August and September 2017 that forced around 800,000 Rohingya to flee from their homes in Myanmar to seek refuge in Bangladesh. We acknowledge the incredible resilience and courage of the Rohingya in the face of their displacement. We remain deeply grateful to the Government of Bangladesh and people of Bangladesh for their generosity and continuing hosting of Rohingya refugees.

We continue to raise the plight of Rohingya on the international stage and seek a solution to the crisis that allows for the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of Rohingya to their communities in Rakhine State, Myanmar, as soon as conditions allow. We note with concern the reports of escalating violence and serious human rights violations across Myanmar by the Myanmar military. We call for an end of the culture of impunity in Myanmar and reiterate our commitment to international accountability initiatives for the terrible acts committed against Rohingya. Our countries have imposed sanctions on some individuals responsible for serious human rights violations against Rohingya. We will also continue to push for a solution to the political and humanitarian crisis in Myanmar caused by the military coup of February 2021, a solution which must be inclusive of Rohingya.

We will continue to work together with the Government of Bangladesh, the UN, and international and national partners, to ensure that Rohingya refugees receive humanitarian assistance, protection and education. We underline the importance of Rohingya’s ability to live safe, purposeful and dignified lives whilst they are in Bangladesh and support the efforts to prepare them for return to Myanmar, once conditions allow. We also continue to support the local communities in Cox’s Bazar who are hosting the refugee population.

Five years on, the international community stands resolute in solidarity in its support for Rohingya and Bangladesh. We will continue to pursue a long-term solution to the crisis and its causes.

The joint statement was signed by the Australian High Commission, the British High Commission, the High Commission of Canada, the Embassy of Denmark, the European Union Delegation to Bangladesh, the Embassy of France, the German Embassy in Bangladesh, the Embassy of Italy in Bangladesh, the Kingdom of the Netherlands Embassy, Royal Norwegian Embassy, Embassy of Spain, Embassy of Sweden, Embassy of Switzerland, and the Embassy of the United States of America.