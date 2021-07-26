‘Legal action be taken if factory found open’

The state minister said all government-private offices should be closed except for the factories involved in the preservation of rawhide and the production and processing of food and pharmaceutical products.
Following the cabinet meeting, he said "I am monitoring the industrial mills whether they are open or not. And if we find any evidence, legal action will be taken against those who are running factories."
Moreover, Farhad said the government has so far no plan to open the garment factories.
When asked about the implementation of strict lockdown, he said, "Since we have shut down the garment and export-oriented industries, the movement of workers has decreased. There are many other reasons why people are coming out unnecessarily and they have to face the law enforcers."