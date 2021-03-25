Let women with disabilities go forward

There are various challenges to include women with disabilities in the mainstream of society. This challenge can only be met with concerted government and non-government initiative. With training and support, women with disabilities can gain competence. If the sustainable development goals are to be attained, the disabled women must be not allowed to lag behind, but helped to move forward.

These observations were made by discussants at the virtual roundtable on 'Social and economic inclusion of disabled women: Challenges and the way ahead'. The UK-based charity Leonard Cheshire and Prothom Alo organised the roundtable on Thursday, with support from UK Aid.

Speaking as chief guest at the event, chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Nasima Begum, said that it was the disabled women who were affected the most in any calamity. And it was even worse for women with disabilities. The coronavirus times were no exception.

She said that one of the best ways for such women to go ahead during these times was by going online. That is why initiative should be taken to give disabled women special training in information technology. Training should be imparted in accordance to their disabilities. These women must be helped to develop their latent talents. They must not be underestimated.