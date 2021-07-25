Bangladesh

Govt employees reminded to comply with financial statement submission rules

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The public administration ministry has issued a letter to all the ministries and divisions to abide by the rules of submission of statement of assets (decreased or increased) of the government employees after every five years as per the code of conduct

The discipline and inquiry wing of the ministry recently issued the letter.

When asked about this, AFM Hayatullah, additional secretary of the wing, told Prothom Alo that according to the Government Servants (conduct) rules of 1979, the government employees have to submit their statement of assets (increased or decreases) to their employers after every five years.

However, many people do not follow this rule and that is why the letter has been issued.

This will establish good governance and ensure transparency and accountability, Hayatullah said adding basically, the people concerned have been reminded of this rule.

