Govt employees reminded to comply with financial statement submission rules

When asked about this, AFM Hayatullah, additional secretary of the wing, told Prothom Alo that according to the Government Servants (conduct) rules of 1979, the government employees have to submit their statement of assets (increased or decreases) to their employers after every five years.
However, many people do not follow this rule and that is why the letter has been issued.
This will establish good governance and ensure transparency and accountability, Hayatullah said adding basically, the people concerned have been reminded of this rule.