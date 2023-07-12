Bangladesh reports 5 more dengue deaths in 24 hours

Five more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 88 this year.

During the period, 1, 246 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 709 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.