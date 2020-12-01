Life term means 30yrs imprisonment: Appellate Division

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday said the duration of life term imprisonment will be considered as 30 years from now on.

But, if any court delivered its judgment mentioning ‘life term imprisonment unto death’ in its verdict, then it will be followed by the court verdict.

A seven-member bench, led by chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, passed the order in the morning after disposing of a review petition.

The bench said: “The Criminal Review Petition No 82 of 2017 is disposed of by Majority with the following short order – imprisonment for life prima facie means the whole of the remaining period of the convict’s natural life.

“Imprisonment for life be deemed equivalent to imprisonment for 30 years if sections 45 and 53 are read together along with sections 55 and 57 of the Penal Code and 35A of the Code of Criminal Procedure.