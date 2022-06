A man and a woman died after being struck by lightning in the district’s Shibganj upazila on Thursday, police said, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Khairul Islam, 48, and Merina Begum, 37, both residents of Akhina in the upazila.

Chowdhury Zobair Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Shibganj Police Station, said the two were struck by lightning while they were collecting mangoes in heavy rains.

The two died on the spot, the OC said, adding a case of unnatural death has been filed in this connection.