Lightning strikes 6 people dead in Kushtia, Bogura

Doulatpur police station officer-in-charge Nishikanto Sarkar said Kamal, 25, son of Abjal and Mohibul, 27, son of Nuru of Natnapara village died on the spot when a streak of thunderbolt hit them while working at cropland around 4 pm.

Besides, Naharul Islam, 50, a night guard, was killed and his wife Kamala Khatun injured when a thunderbolt hit them amid rain while he was working outside their house at Chakdoulatpur village around 2 pm, said the OC.

In Bogura, three people including a man and his son were killed by a lightning strike at Katlahar and Madhur villages in Sonatala upazila on Monday.