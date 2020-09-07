Lightning strikes 6 people dead in Kushtia, Bogura

Six people including two members of a family were killed and two others injured in lightning strikes in Kushtia and Bogura districts on Monday.
In Kushtia, three people were killed when a thunderbolt struck them in Doulatpur upazila of the district, reports UNB.
Doulatpur police station officer-in-charge Nishikanto Sarkar said Kamal, 25, son of Abjal and Mohibul, 27, son of Nuru of Natnapara village died on the spot when a streak of thunderbolt hit them while working at cropland around 4 pm.
Besides, Naharul Islam, 50, a night guard, was killed and his wife Kamala Khatun injured when a thunderbolt hit them amid rain while he was working outside their house at Chakdoulatpur village around 2 pm, said the OC.
In Bogura, three people including a man and his son were killed by a lightning strike at Katlahar and Madhur villages in Sonatala upazila on Monday.
Zahid Hossain, officer-in-charge of Shonatala police station, said three people were killed by lightning while they were catching fish at Burar Dah Khal Bridge in Katlahar village in the morning.
The deceased are Siddique Hossain, 35 and his son Siam Hossain, 10 of Madhupur village and Sumon Chandra Roy, 17, son of Subash Chandra Roy of Katlahar village in the upazila.