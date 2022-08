A student of Rajshahi University (RU) left the dormitory after being allegedly beaten up by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men and later couriered a written complaint to the authorities.

According to the letter, Al Amin, a final year student of Accounting and Information Systems, was tortured for over three hours on 17 August at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman hall of the university. After he was beaten up, two BCL leaders snatched his debit card and withdrew Tk 45,000 from it.