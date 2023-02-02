Assaulted director no longer wants to work at CCC

The assaulted director of the Tk 25 billion development project of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) is no longer interested in discharging his duties in Chattogram.

The 'mentally devastated' director, Golam Yeazdani, who was attacked by a group of contractors on Sunday at his office in Chattogram for not offering contracts, will take his decision after talking to his family and the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) high-ups.