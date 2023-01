A worker of a fertilizer-laden cargo vessel died after falling off the BADC pontoon into the Kirtankhola River in KDC Ghat area of Barishal on Tuesday evening, reports UNB.

Md Farid, 28, was son of Shah Alam of Nasarabad upazila of Pirojpur district. He had been working on the 'MV Faxfala’ for almost 9 months.