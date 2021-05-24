10 Covid patients die at RMCH

Ten coronavirus patients died at the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Monday.
Deputy director of RMCH, Saiful Ferdous said four of the patients died in the intensive care unit (ICU), three in ward No. 16, two in ward No. 2 and one in ward No. 29.
“Most of them are from Chapainawabganj,” the physician said.
Saiful Ferdous said the number of infections in some parts of Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj increased at an alarming rate.
The hospital is struggling to accommodate the rising number of patients.
Currently, 168 Covid patients are being treated at RMCH.
Strict lockdown in Chapainawabganj
Meanwhile, the district administration put northwestern Chapainawabganj under a strict seven-day lockdown after a surge in Covid-19 cases.
The measure came after the district, which shares border with West Bengal, reported an alarming 55 per cent positivity rate out of tested samples, deputy commissioner Monjurul Hafeez told the media Monday.
He described the situation as “severe” and suspected that the Indian variant might be responsible for the surge.