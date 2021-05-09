10 India returnees in Chattogram test negative

All the 10 India returnees, who were undergoing treatment at Chittagong Medical College and Hospital, have tested negative for Covid-19 and no case of Indian variant was found in the district, said civil surgeon of Chattogram, reports UNB.

Civil surgeon Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, said "Till now there is no Indian variant in Chattogram and all the 10 India returnees have come out negative for Covid-19."

However, a research team of Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University (CVASU) has found the South African and UK variants in most of the samples after their genome sequencing.

Professor Sharmin Chowdhury of CVASU said, "The researchers conducted the genome sequencing of 10 samples from 28 March to 5 April and they found the existence of UK and South Africa variants mostly and the real picture could be known after genome sequencing of more samples."