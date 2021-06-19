Local News

10 more die at Rajshahi hospital

Prothom Alo English Desk
Rajshahi Medical College Hospital
Rajshahi Medical College Hospital

Ten more people have died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the past 24 hours, officials said Saturday, reports UNB.

Among them, three were confirmed Covid-19 patients, while the remaining seven people showed symptoms of the virus infection, hospital director brigadier general Shamim Yeazdani said.

Of the deceased, five were from Rajshahi district while the remaining five belonged to Chapainawabganj district.

A total of 193 people have died of Covid-19 at RMCH in the last 19 days.

Shamim Yeazdani also said that some 46 people have been admitted to the corona unit of the hospital in the past 24 hours. At the same time, 18 patients have recovered and discharged.

"The figure was somewhat more than that of Friday's, but the infection rate in Rajshahi decreased to 30.06 per cent," he said.

On Friday, 376 samples were tested in Rajshahi, of which 113 emerged positive.

