10 more die at Rajshahi hospital

Of the deceased, five were from Rajshahi district while the remaining five belonged to Chapainawabganj district.
A total of 193 people have died of Covid-19 at RMCH in the last 19 days.
Shamim Yeazdani also said that some 46 people have been admitted to the corona unit of the hospital in the past 24 hours. At the same time, 18 patients have recovered and discharged.
"The figure was somewhat more than that of Friday's, but the infection rate in Rajshahi decreased to 30.06 per cent," he said.
On Friday, 376 samples were tested in Rajshahi, of which 113 emerged positive.