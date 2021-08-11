Local News

10 more people die of Covid in Rajshahi

Prothom Alo English Desk

Ten more people have died of Covid-19 and related complications at Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH) in the past 24 hours, health officials said on Wednesday, UNB reports.

Three of them died of Covid, while four had symptoms of the virus and the remaining three succumbed to post-corona complications, said hospital director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani.

Of the deceased, two each were from Rajshahi, Naogaon and Natore districts, three from Pabna and one from Chapainawabganj district.

Besides, 29 people have been admitted to the corona unit of the hospital in the past 24 hours. On the other hand, some 37 people were discharged from the hospital after recovery during the period.

Currently, 363 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital, which has 513 beds. Of them, 20 are being treated in the ICU, said the hospital director.

RMCH has been one of the most stretched hospitals in the country during the second wave of Covid-19, particularly since the latter part of May when the deadly Delta variant was identified in multiple samples in Rajshahi division.

