10 more people die of Covid in Rajshahi

Of the deceased, two each were from Rajshahi, Naogaon and Natore districts, three from Pabna and one from Chapainawabganj district.
Besides, 29 people have been admitted to the corona unit of the hospital in the past 24 hours. On the other hand, some 37 people were discharged from the hospital after recovery during the period.
Currently, 363 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital, which has 513 beds. Of them, 20 are being treated in the ICU, said the hospital director.
RMCH has been one of the most stretched hospitals in the country during the second wave of Covid-19, particularly since the latter part of May when the deadly Delta variant was identified in multiple samples in Rajshahi division.