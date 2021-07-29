100,000 marooned as flood worsens in Bagerhat

Around 287 hectares of Aman paddy seedbed, 950 hectares of hectares Aus paddy fields, and 209 hectares of vegetable fields have been inundated as the water is slow to recede, Shafiqul Islam, deputy director of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) of Bagerhat, said.
Nearly 20,000 families have become marooned, Bagerhat deputy commissioner Mohammad Azizur Rahman told UNB.
"The upazila nirbahi officers have been instructed to prepare a list of affected families. The district administration has also stepped forward to support them," he added.
The DAE recorded 86.22mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours in the district.