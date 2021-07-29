Local News

100,000 marooned as flood worsens in Bagerhat

Prothom Alo English Desk

Heavy downpours and high tide, caused by depression over the Bay of Bengal, for the last three days have left at least 100,000 people marooned in Bagerhat, reports UNB.

Loy-lying areas of the coastal district's Mongla, Rampal, Morrelganj, Sharankhola, Bagerhat Sadar and Kachua have been inundated.

Also, the flooding damaged crops and forced people to leave their homes.

Around 287 hectares of Aman paddy seedbed, 950 hectares of hectares Aus paddy fields, and 209 hectares of vegetable fields have been inundated as the water is slow to recede, Shafiqul Islam, deputy director of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) of Bagerhat, said.

Nearly 20,000 families have become marooned, Bagerhat deputy commissioner Mohammad Azizur Rahman told UNB.

"The upazila nirbahi officers have been instructed to prepare a list of affected families. The district administration has also stepped forward to support them," he added.

The DAE recorded 86.22mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours in the district.

