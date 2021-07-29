100,000 marooned as flood worsens in Bagerhat

Heavy downpours and high tide, caused by depression over the Bay of Bengal, for the last three days have left at least 100,000 people marooned in Bagerhat, reports UNB.

Loy-lying areas of the coastal district's Mongla, Rampal, Morrelganj, Sharankhola, Bagerhat Sadar and Kachua have been inundated.

Also, the flooding damaged crops and forced people to leave their homes.



