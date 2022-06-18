100,000 stranded as flood situation worsens further in Kurigram

Flood situation in Kurigram district worsened further due to the swelling of major rivers caused by onrush of water from upstream and incessant rainfall, rendering 100,000 marooned, reports UNB.

According to the local Water Development Board, the Dharla river was flowing 22 cm above its danger level at Setu point while the Brahmmaputra River was flowing 22 cm above its red amrk at Chilmari point at 6:00am on Saturday.

Besides, Teesta river water also increased at many point due to continuous rains.