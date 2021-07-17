11 more die of Covid in Khulna

Physician of Khulna corona dedicated hospital Suhas Ranjan Haldar said that seven people have died at the hospital in the past 24 hours.
Besides, 200 people are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. Of them, 136 are receiving treatment in the red zone, 24 in the yellow zone and 20 in the intensive care unit, he added.
Some 28 people were admitted to the hospital during this 24-hour period and 29 discharged, he said.
Physician Gazi Mizanur Rahman, owner of the private Gazi Medical College Hospital, said four people have died at the hospital's corona unit in the past 24 hours.